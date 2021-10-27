MBA Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $106.88. 32,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $108.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.31.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

