MBA Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 624,956 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. 34,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

