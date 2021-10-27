General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $207.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,107. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

