Stamina Capital Management LP Grows Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Stamina Capital Management LP grew its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for 3.4% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stamina Capital Management LP owned about 0.36% of AerCap worth $23,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5,632.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,470 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 239.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,276 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at $86,499,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at $70,190,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at $57,220,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 30,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,872. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $65.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.