Antara Capital LP Buys Shares of 100,000 Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Antara Capital LP owned 1.11% of Kismet Acquisition Three at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter worth about $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

KIII remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.