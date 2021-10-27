First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,223 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $198,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 169,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,079,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,212,000 after buying an additional 113,463 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $210.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

