Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Holdings Decreased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,980 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Snap were worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,545,520.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,566,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,207,721 shares of company stock worth $168,709,837.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.61 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

