First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 10,447 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Biogen worth $149,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $271.12 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.34 and a 200 day moving average of $312.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist cut their price target on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.49.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

