2,956 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,956 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks stock opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,409. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

