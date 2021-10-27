Centene (NYSE:CNC) Posts Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

NYSE CNC traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.51. 136,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Centene alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,147,249 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.