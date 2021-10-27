GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.57

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.57 and last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 265563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.80 target price on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.89. The company has a market cap of C$958.57 million and a P/E ratio of 14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 9.20.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

