PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.44

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 1763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $689.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 102.9% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 200,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 101,520 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter valued at $3,163,000. Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 55.0% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 315,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 112,010 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ by 11.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PetIQ by 206.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 251,182 shares during the period.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

