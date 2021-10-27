Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Bank of America

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

NYSE BROS traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,531. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,884,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

