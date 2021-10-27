Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97. 6,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 442,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The stock has a market cap of $530.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

