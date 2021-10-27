Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading Down 5.9%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.72 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 5,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 604,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.
The company has a market cap of $504.88 million, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04).
Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)
Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
