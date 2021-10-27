Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading Down 5.9%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.72 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 5,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 604,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

The company has a market cap of $504.88 million, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth $3,413,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 1,156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 284,337 shares during the period. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

