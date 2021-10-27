NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 86,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 921,427 shares.The stock last traded at $7.35 and had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $819.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.02.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth $415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 182,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 46,335 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

