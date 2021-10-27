ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 723. ASM International has a 52 week low of $137.90 and a 52 week high of $448.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASMIY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, October 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.68.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

