aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 27th. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $287.64 million and approximately $46.71 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.56 or 0.00320888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.93 or 0.00209202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00097202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.