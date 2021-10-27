Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $429.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce $429.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $419.50 million to $440.10 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $408.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $94.56. 19,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after buying an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $46,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

