$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. The Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,456.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,000. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

