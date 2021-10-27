Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $348,000 Investment in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TRMK stock traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

