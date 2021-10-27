Prana Capital Management LP Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,609 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,405,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,250,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,276,000 after purchasing an additional 88,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of AXS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.14. 1,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

