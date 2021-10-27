Trust Co of Kansas Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,868 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 3.9% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 26.2% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.98. The stock had a trading volume of 232,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.87 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

