Prana Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 106,091 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,545,000. S&P Global makes up approximately 3.0% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.30.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.16. 7,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $470.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

