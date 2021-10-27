Prana Capital Management LP Takes $22.23 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $22,231,000. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after buying an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $81,836,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after buying an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $58,603,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $75.86. 26,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,227. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

