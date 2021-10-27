Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Senior Officer Buys C$401,280.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Robert Huizinga purchased 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.22 per share, with a total value of C$401,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$826,755.07.

Robert Huizinga also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, September 21st, Robert Huizinga purchased 16,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.47 per share, with a total value of C$55,545.60.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.92, for a total value of C$907,335.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Robert Huizinga sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.16, for a total value of C$120,780.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.77 and a 12-month high of C$26.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.49. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.