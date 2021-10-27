Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,647,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 204,770 shares during the period. Invitae makes up 2.3% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $156,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,419,000 after purchasing an additional 547,564 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,122,000 after buying an additional 1,340,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,516,000 after buying an additional 1,202,186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Invitae by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,678,000 after buying an additional 2,001,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after buying an additional 844,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,685. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

