Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Gap Down to $46.20

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.20, but opened at $44.25. Six Flags Entertainment shares last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 23,603 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $6,119,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $61,847,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.