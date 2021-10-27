Bluefin Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

Shares of GMBTU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,557. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.