Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of ScION Tech Growth II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000.

ScION Tech Growth II stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,700. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

