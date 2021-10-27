Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 336.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.66.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $12.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.93. 1,963,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,753,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average of $274.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $312.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

