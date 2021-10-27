Third Point LLC Buys Shares of 1,250,000 Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,438,000. Third Point LLC owned about 4.40% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWAC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,382. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

