Third Point LLC Purchases Shares of 800,000 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,656,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.74.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.95. 11,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,258. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

