Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Adtalem Global Education makes up approximately 0.4% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $58,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATGE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,650. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

