J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/20/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $201.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J.B. Hunt is benefiting from strong performances across all its segments. While the Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) unit is being aided by fleet productivity improvement and rise in average revenue producing trucks, the Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) unit is gaining from favorable customer freight mix, as well as higher contractual and spot rates. Additionally, increase in load count and revenue per load is supporting growth of the Truck segment. J.B. Hunt’s efforts to reward its shareholders are encouraging. The company repurchased shares worth $135 million in the first nine months of 2021. However, rising operating expenses, mainly due to high purchased transportation costs, and persistent driver shortages, are challenges for the company, partly due to which shares of J.B. Hunt have underperformed its industry so far this year.”

10/18/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $169.00 to $192.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $185.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $169.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.94 and its 200 day moving average is $170.06. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $201.09.

Get JB Hunt Transport Services Inc alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,257 shares of company stock valued at $608,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.