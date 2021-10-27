Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,030 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.22. 40,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,076. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $148.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

