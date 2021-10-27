Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.660-$4.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Medpace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

MEDP stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.24. 3,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.59. Medpace has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Truist Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,383 shares of company stock worth $6,665,945. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

