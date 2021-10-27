Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 140,205 ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 140,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $1,501,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 129,672 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 430.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $49.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

