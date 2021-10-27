Ibex Investors LLC Takes $3.52 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $568,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 1,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 17,133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $13.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,389.27. 46,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,353.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,381.09.
AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.23.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
