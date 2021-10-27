Ibex Investors LLC Takes $3.52 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $568,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 1,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 17,133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $13.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,389.27. 46,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,353.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,381.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.23.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

