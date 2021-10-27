The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $140.54. 31,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,132. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.05. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $143.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

