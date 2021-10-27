Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Lowered by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $74,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,617 shares of company stock worth $7,527,608. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $356.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.75 and its 200-day moving average is $308.27. Accenture plc has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $359.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

