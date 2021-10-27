Putnam Investments LLC Buys 51,177 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,906,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,177 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $142,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

