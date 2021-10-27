Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $142.57 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

