F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. F.N.B. reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 54,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

