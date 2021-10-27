Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in JD.com by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of JD traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.30. 173,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,219,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.64.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.