The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $350.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.11.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW opened at $316.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.42. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $318.85.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.33). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,248 shares of company stock valued at $56,363,377 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.