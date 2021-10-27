The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The New York Times by 9.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The New York Times by 5.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 5.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYT traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,223. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

