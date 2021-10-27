Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.40 Million

Equities analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to post sales of $48.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $49.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $178.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $178.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $200.24 million, with estimates ranging from $199.40 million to $202.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of EWCZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.29. 409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,586. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

