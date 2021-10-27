Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 163,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,560,529 shares.The stock last traded at $14.45 and had previously closed at $15.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,885,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,701,000 after purchasing an additional 963,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,711,000 after purchasing an additional 434,087 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

