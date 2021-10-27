Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:PGEN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. 13,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.32. Precigen has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $878,366.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,697,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,837,614. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,272,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,958. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Security LLC increased its position in Precigen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,771,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Precigen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 9,257,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,362,000 after buying an additional 156,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Precigen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after buying an additional 421,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Precigen by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 334,776 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Precigen by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 338,055 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

